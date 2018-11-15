The Caine Woods Community Association in Ocean City held its 10th Annual Crab Feast fund-raiser at Higgins Crab House North on Saturday, Sept. 22. Close to 300 attendees enjoyed crabs, fried chicken and more. The crab feast was the final event of the year for the CWCA’s selected charity, the Open Kettle Soup Kitchen at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City. Over the past year, the CWCA raised $5,100 for this non-profit organization. Pictured, front, are Senior Pastor Frank Harpster and Karen Butterweck of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church; CWCA President Joe Kostelac; and John Oleksak of Higgins Crab House; and, back, CWCA board members Rich Hansen, Irene Hansen, Lloyd Martin and Dennis Dare; and Carly Meagher of Higgins Crab House. Submitted Photos