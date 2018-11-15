OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s adult indoor soccer league is organizing with games scheduled to begin in early December.

The program is open to adults age 18 and older and will offer four divisions of play including men’s unlimited, women’s unlimited, over-30 and co-rec. Friendly practice games are slated for November 30 and December 1 with the actual league games beginning on December 7.

All games will be played at Northside Park in Ocean City on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost to enter a team is $500. For more information, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department at (410) 250-0125.