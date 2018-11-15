Adult Indoor Soccer League Forming

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s adult indoor soccer league is organizing with games scheduled to begin in early December.

The program is open to adults age 18 and older and will offer four divisions of play including men’s unlimited, women’s unlimited, over-30 and co-rec. Friendly practice games are slated for November 30 and December 1 with the actual league games beginning on December 7.

All games will be played at Northside Park in Ocean City on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The cost to enter a team is $500. For more information, contact the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department at (410) 250-0125.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.