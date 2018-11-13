An aerial view of the course at the MAYS complex in Pittsville is pictured. Photo by Dan Wagner

PITTSVILLE — Jeep and 4×4 enthusiasts of all shapes and sizes will have the opportunity to get out and put their vehicles through their paces this weekend with a jamboree at a big venue in Pittsville.

Live Wire Media, the company that produces Jeep Week in Ocean City each year, is hosting a Jeep 4×4 and Outdoor Jamboree at the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sportsplex (MAYS) venue in Pittsville on Saturday and Sunday. The event will allow Jeep owners and other 4×4 enthusiasts to drive their vehicles over a carefully designed course at the MAYS complex for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature four-wheeling over an off-road obstacle course along with live music, some vendors and other family-friendly activities including activities for kids. The jamboree is set for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The only real requirement is that all participating vehicles must have a wheelbase under 120 inches. Other than that, the event is open to all off-road vehicles. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in different categories.

Each day of the event will feature off-roading on the obstacle course, but there will also be other kid-friendly activities including fishing demonstrations in stocked ponds and wide-open fields for kids to play in.

The MAYS venue, which also hosts youth sports tournaments and a variety of other events, is located on Morris Road in Pittsville just a couple miles off Route 50. Those interested in participating can register at ocjeepweek.com.

Event vehicle registration is $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. The registration fee includes access to the obstacle course for vehicle owners and their passengers. There is also a Show and Shine event on Sunday and the registration fee for that is $25. However, the $40 entry fee for the larger event includes the Show and Shine event on Sunday. The event is free for spectators.

For more information, contact event producer Brad Hoffman at 443-366-5944.