Off-Road Jamboree Event Set For Pittsville This Weekend

by
Off-Road Jamboree Event Set For Pittsville This Weekend
An aerial view of the course at the MAYS complex in Pittsville is pictured. Photo by Dan Wagner

PITTSVILLE — Jeep and 4×4 enthusiasts of all shapes and sizes will have the opportunity to get out and put their vehicles through their paces this weekend with a jamboree at a big venue in Pittsville.

Live Wire Media, the company that produces Jeep Week in Ocean City each year, is hosting a Jeep 4×4 and Outdoor Jamboree at the Mid-Atlantic Youth Sportsplex (MAYS) venue in Pittsville on Saturday and Sunday. The event will allow Jeep owners and other 4×4 enthusiasts to drive their vehicles over a carefully designed course at the MAYS complex for two days on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature four-wheeling over an off-road obstacle course along with live music, some vendors and other family-friendly activities including activities for kids. The jamboree is set for Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The only real requirement is that all participating vehicles must have a wheelbase under 120 inches. Other than that, the event is open to all off-road vehicles. Prizes will be awarded to the winners in different categories.

Each day of the event will feature off-roading on the obstacle course, but there will also be other kid-friendly activities including fishing demonstrations in stocked ponds and wide-open fields for kids to play in.

jeep-4x4-jamboree-150x150.jpeg

A Jeep is pictured making its way through the course during last summer’s Jeep Week festivities.

The MAYS venue, which also hosts youth sports tournaments and a variety of other events, is located on Morris Road in Pittsville just a couple miles off Route 50. Those interested in participating can register at ocjeepweek.com.

Event vehicle registration is $40 in advance and $50 on the day of the event. The registration fee includes access to the obstacle course for vehicle owners and their passengers. There is also a Show and Shine event on Sunday and the registration fee for that is $25. However, the $40 entry fee for the larger event includes the Show and Shine event on Sunday. The event is free for spectators.

For more information, contact event producer Brad Hoffman at 443-366-5944.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.