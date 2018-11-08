Worcester Prep Varsity Boys Fall Sports Award Winners Named

Worcester Prep students from around Delmarva captured coveted fall sports awards. Varsity boys team winners were, from left, Jacob Meakin (Varsity Golf Most Improved), Colin Miller (Varsity Golf MVP), Matt Durkin (Varsity Golf Coaches Award), Henry Taboh (Varsity Soccer Coaches Award), Vincent Petrera (Varsity Soccer MVP), Graham Hammond (Varsity Soccer Most Improved), Enzo Zechiel (Varsity Cross Country Coaches Award), Graham McColgan (Varsity Cross Country MVP) amd Graham McCabe (Varsity Cross Country Most Improved).