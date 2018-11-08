ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Although your energy level is high, be careful not to commit to too many projects at this time. You’ll do better focusing on just a few tasks rather than spreading yourself too thin.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your heart might be leading you in one direction, but pay attention to your keen Bovine intellect. I’m cautioning you to think things through before making any commitments.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your “serious” Twin has been dominant in your life for quite a while. It’s time now to let that “wilder” half take you out for some good times — perhaps with someone very special.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Career aspects are high for Moon Children who make a good impression. Show people not only what you can already do, but also how you can be more valuable to them in the future.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Things start to brighten for the Lion’s immediate financial future. But be careful to resist the urge to splurge. You need to tuck something away to help you through another tight period.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Having to do too many tasks in too short a time could lower your mood to just above the grumbling level. But if you handle things one at a time, you’ll get through it all soon enough.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your usually carefully made holiday plans could be subject to change later this month. Use this week to prepare for that possibility by starting a Plan B just in case you need it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be careful about joining a colleague’s plan to solve a workplace problem. Investigate it thoroughly. Otherwise, you could find yourself in a predicament with other associates.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Slow down that high-paced whirl you’ve been on. Spending quiet time alone or with people you care for can be both physically and spiritually restorative.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Make suggestions, not demands. You’ll be more successful in getting people to follow your lead if you exercise quiet patience instead of strong persuasion to get your ideas across.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You still need more facts before you can make an informed career choice. One note of caution: Be careful about whom you ask for that information; otherwise, you could be misled.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Changing situations through the end of the week could lead to some challenging opportunities for those perspicacious Pisceans who know how to make them work to their advantage.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of being both daring and cautious, traits that could make you a research scientist or maybe even a rocket-ship designer.

