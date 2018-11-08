Taylor Bank recently made a $50,000 donation to the Berlin Fire Company to support the construction of its new Station #3 to be located at 10837 Ocean Gateway, just east of Berlin. Taylor Bank President Ray Thompson said, “Taylor Bank is proud to support the Berlin Fire Company in their fundraising efforts for this important new fire station. The Berlin Fire Company, through its career and volunteer members, provide an invaluable service to the residents and businesses of Berlin and its surrounding area, and their coverage area continues to grow. We are grateful for all that they do for us and recognize they cannot maintain high quality and consistent fire suppression and emergency medical services without both private and public support.” Pictured, from left, are James R. Bergey, Director of Taylor Bank; M. Dean Lewis, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Taylor Bank; David Fitzgerald, Berlin Fire Company President; Marc Brown, Berlin Fire Company member; Doug Cook, Chief Lending Officer of Taylor Bank; Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Taylor Bank; Troy Croom, Berlin Fire Company member; Lou Taylor, Director of Taylor Bank; Joe Moore, Director Emeritus of Taylor Bank; and Berlin Fire Company members Phil Simpson, Joe Pylypczuk, Robert Taylor and Dale Shord.