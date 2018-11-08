Seahawks Vent On Snow Hill, 61-0

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team vented a little frustration on county rival Snow Hill last weekend, routing the undermanned Eagles, 61-0, in the season finale.

Decatur started the season a promising 2-1 after a couple of dominating performances, but hit the wall when the midseason schedule turned to the always-tough Bayside North schools. It didn’t get any easier for the Seahawks when they reached the back end of the schedule and Bayside South opponents like Parkside and Bennett, for example, which were both much improved this year.

Despite the string of losses, the young Seahawks continued to battle through the season and were competitive in just about every game, but the limped into the annual regular season finale rivalry game with Snow Hill with a 2-7 record. With a little venting of a challenging season, coupled with an overmatched opponent that appeared to have barely enough players to field a team at some points, Decatur routed Snow Hill, 61-0, to close out the season with a 3-7 mark.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.