BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team vented a little frustration on county rival Snow Hill last weekend, routing the undermanned Eagles, 61-0, in the season finale.

Decatur started the season a promising 2-1 after a couple of dominating performances, but hit the wall when the midseason schedule turned to the always-tough Bayside North schools. It didn’t get any easier for the Seahawks when they reached the back end of the schedule and Bayside South opponents like Parkside and Bennett, for example, which were both much improved this year.

Despite the string of losses, the young Seahawks continued to battle through the season and were competitive in just about every game, but the limped into the annual regular season finale rivalry game with Snow Hill with a 2-7 record. With a little venting of a challenging season, coupled with an overmatched opponent that appeared to have barely enough players to field a team at some points, Decatur routed Snow Hill, 61-0, to close out the season with a 3-7 mark.