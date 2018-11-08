SD High School Celebrates Annual Themed Pep Rally Walkout

by
SD High School Celebrates Annual Themed Pep Rally Walkout

In celebration of Homecoming and all of the spirited activities, the Stephen Decatur High School senior class officers led the class of 2019 in the annual themed pep rally walkout, which was “Welcome to the Jungle” this year. Senior class officers, pictured from left, are Hannah Johnson, Halle Friedman, Orre Omer and President Allison Jones.