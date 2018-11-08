Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club Installs New Officers For 2018/2019 Year

The Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club recently installed new officers for the 2018/2019 year. The Leo Club is a youth group sponsored by the Ocean City Lions Club and is based at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin. Every year the Leos assist the OC Lions in raising awareness and funds for their many eyesight programs. including the National Lions Leader Dogs for the Blind program. The Leo Club is also involved with the Wounded Warriors Supply Drive and various food and clothing drives around the community. Pictured, from left, are Treasurer Logan Townsend, President Kennedy Duke, Vice President Samantha Short and Secretary Halle Friedman.