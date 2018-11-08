Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

During the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 2, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School celebrated Red Ribbon Week, a national campaign to raise drug awareness. Students focused on pledging to say no to unhealthy choices and yes to healthy ones. In grades third-eighth, Theresa Gabbard, school counselor, discussed how to use refusal skills for peer pressure and unhealthy choices. Pictured, front from left, are Rebecca Kemp, Makenzie Littleton and Hayden Esworthy; and, back, Claudia Weller, Lila Gunther, Carly Culver, MadaLynne Rutzler and Katelyn Chuvala. Submitted Photos