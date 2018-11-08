Mallards Dominate Field Hockey Awards

by
Mallards Dominate Field Hockey Awards
Worcester Prep’s senior captain Hailee Arrington was named ESIAC Player of the Year last week after helping to lead the Mallards during an impressive 11-5 season. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team was honored with several post-season conference awards after completing another remarkable season.

The Mallards finished with an impressive 11-5 record despite falling to a tough Holly Grove team in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game. As a result, the Worcester girls were well represented when the ESIAC All-Conference awards were announced last week including conference Player of the Year honors for senior Hailee Arrington.

Joining Arrington on the ESIAC All-Conference First Team were Virginia Bateman, Abbi Nechay, Rylie Carey and Hana Miller. Senior Maya Natesan was also awarded for a great season with an All-Conference honorable mention award.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.