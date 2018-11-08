Worcester Prep’s senior captain Hailee Arrington was named ESIAC Player of the Year last week after helping to lead the Mallards during an impressive 11-5 season. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity field hockey team was honored with several post-season conference awards after completing another remarkable season.

The Mallards finished with an impressive 11-5 record despite falling to a tough Holly Grove team in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game. As a result, the Worcester girls were well represented when the ESIAC All-Conference awards were announced last week including conference Player of the Year honors for senior Hailee Arrington.

Joining Arrington on the ESIAC All-Conference First Team were Virginia Bateman, Abbi Nechay, Rylie Carey and Hana Miller. Senior Maya Natesan was also awarded for a great season with an All-Conference honorable mention award.