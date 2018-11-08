Gardner, Mallards Earn Post-Season Awards

BERLIN- After completing a perfect, unbeaten campaign this fall, the post-season accolades continued for Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team including a conference Player of the Year award for its stalwart goalkeeper.

The Worcester girls ran the table this fall, finishing with a perfect 9-0 record including an Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship. Not only did the Mallards go unbeaten in the season, they did not yield a single goal until allowing a score by Salisbury School in the ESIAC championship game, a 2-1 win for Worcester.

The Worcester girls were rewarded for their remarkable season when the conference post-season awards were given out last week including a Player of the Year award for goalkeeper Gracie Gardner, who finished with 48 saves and only allowed on goal all year. Joining Gardener on the ESIAC All-Conference First Team were Delaney Abercrombie, Emily Copeland, Allanah Curtis, Mesa Cammack and Morgan White. Natalie Brushmiller was also awarded an ESIAC All-Conference honorable mention.

