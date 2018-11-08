Devin Waters Named Bank Of Ocean City Player Of The Week

by
Devin Waters Named Bank Of Ocean City Player Of The Week

This week’s Bank of Ocean City Player of the Week award went to Devin Waters, who rushed for two touchdowns and 150 yards in a 61-0 win over Snow Hill. Pictured above is Waters (center) flanked by Coach Bob Knox (left) and BOC Ocean Pines Branch Manager Caleb Miller (right).

Submitted photo

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.