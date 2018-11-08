Hotel Bar Fight Escalates

OCEAN CITY — A Parkville, Md. man was arrested on assault and indecent exposure charges last weekend after allegedly scrapping with employees at a midtown hotel bar and then exposing himself to police officers while in custody.

Around 7 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a hotel at 54th Street for an alleged disorderly individual. The officer met with a bartender and bouncer who told police a suspect later identified as Ryan Lewis, 25, of Parkville, came behind the bar and pushed the bartender. The witnesses also told police Lewis was screaming loudly and causing a scene in the establishment.

According to police reports, the employees were able to get Lewis out of the bar and into the hotel lobby where Lewis reportedly took a fighting stance against the bouncer. Lewis reportedly attempted to strike the bouncer, but the bouncer was able to avoid the punches and knocked Lewis to the floor.

Lewis was ultimately removed from the lobby, but remained in the parking lot, according to police reports. When the OCPD officer arrived on the scene, Lewis was in the parking lot and was detained. The hotel manager told police there was surveillance video of the incident, which corroborated the employees’ account. Lewis was issued a trespassing warning and was advised not to come back on the property or he would be arrested.

According to police reports, Lewis continued to scream obscenities and told the officer, “just take me to [expletive deleted] jail.” When Lewis walked back onto the hotel property, the OCPD officers obliged.

While in a holding cell, Lewis began to soak toilet paper with water in an attempt to cover the lens of the security camera in the cell. When OCPD officers told Lewis to stop and asked him to place his hands through a portal in the cell door so they could handcuff him, he allegedly removed his penis from his pants and placed it on the portal in the door instead. As a result, indecent exposure charges were tacked on the to assault and trespassing charges he was already facing.

x

Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Berlin man was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges last weekend after allegedly attempting to start a fight with two other men outside a downtown bar.

Around 8:40 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to reported fight in progress in the area of St. Louis Avenue and Talbot Street. The officer arrived and observed a crowd of around 20 people standing around a male trying to restrain another male. The officer detained an individual identified as Hunter Kurtz, 21, of Berlin, who was screaming something indiscernible.

The officer was approached by two men who alleged Kurtz had confronted them as they left a nearby bar. One of the men told police Kurtz attempted to strike him in the face. The other man told police he attempted to separate Kurtz from the other man and was grabbed around the neck by Kurtz. Based on the evidence and testimony, Kurtz was arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct.

x

Walking On Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A Middletown, Del. man was arrested on intoxicated endangerment charges last weekend after allegedly walking up the middle of Coastal Highway against traffic.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on marked vehicle patrol in the area of 45th Street observed a male suspect later identified as Khalif Watson, 24, of Middletown, Del., walking in the middle lane of northbound Coastal Highway. According to police reports, Watson was walking backward against traffic and appeared to be dancing.

The officer noted in the report there was moderate traffic on Coastal Highway at the time. At one point, a vehicle approached Watson, braked suddenly and swerved to avoid hitting him before blowing its horn. However, the near-collision did not dissuade Watson from continuing to walk in the middle of the highway.

The officer detained Watson, who told police he had been drinking at a midtown bar prior to walking in the highway. According to police reports, Watson exhibited several signs of intoxication. He was ultimately arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment.

x

Hotel Assault Reported

OCEAN CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested last week after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend at a midtown resort hotel.

Around 3:45 a.m. on October 27, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel on 33rd Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officer arrived and met with a female victim who had redness and swelling on her face along with dried blood on her nose and clothes. The victim told police she was at the hotel with her boyfriend, identified as Christian Choseed, 38, of Philadelphia, and that Choseed had fallen asleep around 1 a.m.

The victim told police she then went to visit a friend staying in the same hotel. Around 3:30 a.m., Choseed began banging violently on the hotel door of the unit in which the victim was visiting her friend. According to police reports, the victim opened the door and invited Choseed in, at which point he struck her in the face with an open-hand slap.

According to police reports, Choseed then pulled the victim into the bathroom by her hair and struck her in the nose with a closed fist. Choseed then reportedly grabbed a glass bottle from the bathroom counter and smashed it on the floor. Finally, Choseed again grabbed the victim by the hair and punched her in the stomach with a closed fist before leaving the room, according to police reports.

The OCPD officer met with Choseed at his hotel room and Choseed admitted to getting into a verbal argument with the victim, but told police he could remember little more from the incident. According to police reports, Choseed exhibited signs of intoxication. He was ultimately arrested and charged with assault and other counts.

x

Police Car Kicked

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on intoxicate endangerment and other charges last weekend after allegedly getting kicked out of a downtown bar before attempting to drive and ultimately kicking an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m. last Friday, an OCPD officer was dispatched to a bar on 8th Street for a reported disorderly individual. Bar staff pointed out a suspect later identified as Matthew Fitzpatrick, 36, of Salisbury, and told police he had been kicked out of the bar. Employees told police Fitzpatrick was stumbling in the street and was attempting to drive a vehicle.

The OCPD officer located Fitzpatrick leaning on the exterior wall of the establishment. At least seven times, Fitzpatrick dropped his belongings and stumbled as he attempted to pick them up, nearly falling in the street, according to police reports. Fitzpatrick told police his name, but could not recall his date of birth, telling officers he was “a thousand years old,” according to police reports.

OCPD officers gathered information on Fitzpatrick and told him he was free to leave, but warned him not to drive a vehicle. AS OCPD officers watched, Fitzpatrick reportedly left the area and walked north, stopping to urinate on a building.

OCPD officers continued to follow Fitzpatrick as he stumbled north along Philadelphia Avenue. At 14th Street, Fitzpatrick allegedly walked up behind a marked OCPD cruiser with an officer inside and kicked the vehicle. At that point, Fitzpatrick was arrested and charged with intoxicated endangerment.

x

Probation After Choice Words For Officers

OCEAN CITY — A Silver Spring, Md. man, arrested in September on intoxicated endangerment and resisting arrest charges after blocking traffic and shouting expletives at police before falling into a large crowd, was found guilty this week of disorderly conduct and was placed on probation for one year.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 29, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 41st Street was called to assist with separating a large crowd when he observed a suspect later identified as Darwin Carranza, 25, of Silver Spring, run into the middle of the bus lane. According to police reports, the officer observed a car in the bus lane stop abruptly to avoid hitting Carranza.

According to police reports, Carranza was running up to cars in the travel lanes on Coastal Highway and shouting “H2Oi.” The OCPD officer activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop Carranza, but the suspect continued to walk backward in the bus lane while giving the officer the middle finger. According to police reports, Carranza was also shouting “[expletive deleted] OCPD.”

At that point, Carranza stumbled into the crowd of people on the sidewalk causing the crowd to be pushed back. Some in the crowd lost their balance as Carranza fell into them, according to police reports. This week. Carranza was found guilty of disorderly conduct and was granted probation before judgment. He was placed on probation for one year.