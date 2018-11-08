The Henson Nonprofit Award of Excellence is accepted by Jayme Hayes, president, and staff on behalf of Junior Achievement, presented by Kathleen McLain. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore honored three award recipients and celebrated annual grant-making efforts at its 34th Annual Meeting and Report to the Community on Nov. 2. The foundation celebrated a total of $5.4 million in grants made in fiscal year 2018, including more than a half-million in scholarships to local students.

“Our Annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon allows us to celebrate our yearly achievements which would not be possible without the dedication of our donors, volunteers, nonprofits, and local businesses,” said CFES President Erica Joseph. “The event is a true testament to how the Lower Shore values the importance of giving back to our community.”

The Mary Gladys Jones Volunteer of the Year Award was awarded to Ed Montgomery for his many years dedicated to the service of others. He has served on various committees for the Worcester County Local Management Board and for a short time as a volunteer director. Volunteering with the Jesse Klump Memorial Fund and the Worcester County Health Department, he has worked to reduce the tragedy of suicide and enhance access to mental health care. He is a past board member for Diakonia and for many years chaired the Atlantic United Methodist Church “Helping Hands” program and is often found in the church’s soup kitchen. Montgomery will receive a $1,000 gift to designate to the charity of his choice.

The Nonprofit Award of Excellence Honoring Richard A. Henson was awarded to Junior Achievement. Junior Achievement works to inspire and prepare young people to succeed through volunteer led, kindergarten through 12th grade programs that foster work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills. This year alone Junior Achievement has touched the lives of over 7,000 children in the three-county region, as well as others on the upper shore. The recipient organization receives $5,000 to support their work.

The Frank H. Morris Humanitarian Award was awarded to Col. Bob Cook for his commitment to the community and philanthropy. Many Lower Shore organizations have benefited from his extraordinary leadership, founding membership, fundraising, or resurgence campaigns, including The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, The Zoo, The Greater Salisbury Committee, Wor-Wic Community College, the Delmarva Council Boy Scouts, the YMCA, The Henson Foundation, and many more. In honor of the award, a $1,500 gift will be made to the charity of Cook’s choice.

The Chairman’s Award was presented to Tony Sarbanes for his dedication to the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and philanthropic efforts. He is an unabashed ambassador for the Community Foundation and has served on the foundation’s Board of Directors for 12 years and the grants committee for over 20 years. His service to community, country and public service includes the United Way, Delmarva Council Boy Scouts, Community Foundation, Salisbury Neighborhood Housing and Trinity United Methodist Church.