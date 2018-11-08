Worcester Prep standout Vincent Petrera this week was named the Maryland NSCAA Player of the Week after scoring 11 goals in the final three games of the season and 39 all year to set the school’s single-season scoring mark. Submitted photo

BERLIN- The accolades kept coming for Worcester Prep boys’ varsity soccer standout Vincent Petrera, who this week was named Maryland NSCAA State High School Player of the Week after leading the Mallards to their seventh consecutive conference championship.

Petrera set the new single season scoring mark at Worcester with 39 goals. He scored 11 goals in three games during the final stretch of the regular season and through the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) playoffs.As a result, he was named Maryland NSCAA High School Player of the Week honors. In addition, Petrera was also named ESIAC Player of the Year when the conference post-season awards were doled out last week following the tournament.

Joining Petrera on the ESIAC All-Conference First-Team were goalkeeper Cooper Richins, Michael Wehberg, Henry Taboh and Aiden Mullins. Senior Cole Berry was also named to the All-Conference Honorable Mention team.