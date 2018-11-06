Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has been elected to his seventh term, besting former Councilman Joe Hall, 1,695-773.
On the City Council, the three available seats have been secured by incumbent Matt James (1,787 votes), retired cop Mark Paddack (1,187) and incumbent Lloyd Martin (1,183). Martin won another term by four votes over Emily Nock (1,179) with Chris Rüdolf securing 848 votes.
In a referendum, city voters granted binding arbitration rights to the firefighter/paramedics union by a vote of 1,288 to 1,048.
OC ELECTION: Meehan Re-Elected Mayor; James, Paddack, Martin Win Council Seats; Charter Amendment Passes For Firefighter/Paramedics
