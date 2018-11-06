OC ELECTION: Meehan Re-Elected Mayor; James, Paddack, Martin Win Council Seats; Charter Amendment Passes For Firefighter/Paramedics Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has been elected to his seventh term, besting former Councilman Joe Hall, 1,695-773. On the City Council, the three available seats have been secured by incumbent Matt James (1,787 votes), retired cop Mark Paddack (1,187) and incumbent Lloyd Martin (1,183). Martin won another term by four votes over Emily Nock… Read more »

Community Rallies To Aid Family After Devastating Fire WHALEYVILLE – A fire Sunday night destroyed the home of a Whaleyville family.Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, fire companies from Showell, Berlin, Bishopville, Ocean Pines, Powellville and Selbyville responded to a blaze on Murray Road at the home of Andrew and Lora Luzier. Upon arriving, they found flames emanating from the garage and second floor…

Ocean City Voters To Decide Referendum; Council, Union Disagree On Arbitration's Impact OCEAN CITY — With the clock ticking on next Tuesday's municipal election, both sides in the binding interest arbitration charter amendment the town's firefighter-paramedic union continue trying to persuade voters.Included on the ballot they will find a referendum question which, if approved, would allow for binding interest arbitration for the Career Firefighter Paramedics Association of…