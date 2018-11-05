SNOW HILL — A local woman charged in July with multiple counts of theft and embezzlement was ordered last week to pay over $81,000 to a resort church following a civil suit trial, but the criminal case against her has yet to be adjudicated.

Teresa Kolacz, 51, of Berlin, was charged in July with embezzlement and theft after an investigation revealed she allegedly absconded with over $100,000 from the St. George Green Orthodox Church in Ocean City over a two-year period dating back to April 2016. Last week, Kolacz was ordered to pay $81,257 in restitution to the church at the conclusion of a civil suit filed against her by the victim. Her criminal trial is set for December.

On May 15, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 88th Street for a reported theft scheme that had been going on for several months. OCPD officers met with church officials along with a suspect, identified as. Kolacz, who was an employee of the church.

After a thorough investigation, with assistance from the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office and church officials, OCPD detectives determined Kolacz had allegedly stolen over $100,000 in theft scheme dating back to April 2016.

A warrant was issued for Kolacz’s arrest on July 16 and she turned herself in to detectives the next day on July 17 at the Public Safety Building. Kolacz has been charged with theft of $100,000 or more, embezzlement and 11 counts of forgery. Her criminal trial originally set for this week was postponed until Dec. 6.