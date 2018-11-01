Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Salisbury School, 2-0, last week to claim its seventh straight conference championship. Pictured above, the happy players and coaches show off their championship hardware. Photo by Gary Richins

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team blanked visiting Salisbury School, 2-0, last Friday to claim the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship.

The Mallards rode a four-game winning streak six-game unbeaten streak in the ESIAC playoffs last week, their last loss coming way back on October 1. Against Gunston in the conference semifinals last Wednesday, the streak continued for the Mallards with a 6-0 rout of the Herons.

Cole Berry scored on an assist from Thomas Fager just 50 seconds into the contest to stake Worcester to an early 1-0 lead. About three minutes later, Fager scored on an assist from Vincent Petrera to make it 2-0. Petrera scored two goals just about two minutes apart at about the midway point in the first half and the Mallards took a 4-0 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Will Todd scored on an assist from Fager to push the lead to 5-0. Fittingly, Petrera added Worcester’s sixth and final goal and his third of the game. With the hat-trick, Petrera broke Worcester Prep’s single-season scoring record. His third and final goal in the 6-0 win over Gunston in the semifinals was his 37th of the season.

The win over Gunston propelled the Mallards into the ESIAC championship game against Salisbury School at home last Friday. After a scoreless tie at the half, Worcester scored twice in the second half to claim the conference championship. The championship win over Salisbury School was the seventh straight for the Worcester boys.