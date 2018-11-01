Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

Second Monday Of Month:

Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Third Tuesday: Alzheimer’s Support Group

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 9715 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Free caregivers group. 410-629-6123.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.m,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Thursday Through Dec. 13:

Prayer Of The Ninth Hour, Bible Study

Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. 302-645-5791.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights Of Columbus #9053

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

Nov. 2: Alertness Training

For Suicide Prevention

9 a.m.-noon. “safeTalk: Anyone Can Save a Life.” Wor-Wic Community College, Room 103A of Fulton-Owen Hall on Salisbury campus. Three continuing education credits available for social workers and counselors who attend. 410-334-2900.

Nov. 2-3: Annual Fall Festival

8 a.m.-5 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Rain or shine. Basket auction, ethnic foods, bake sale, variety of Greek pastries. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s Church. 302-645-5791, www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Nov. 3: Fall Bazaar

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friendship UMC, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches, homemade soups, baked goods, Premiere Jewelry, Tastefully Simple, Usborne Books, LulaRoe.

Nov. 3: Attitude Of Gratitude, A Luncheon Tea

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bayside Chapel, Williamsville Industrial Park, six miles west of Fenwick Island, Del., on Delaware Route 54 (Lighthouse Road). Cost: $10/person but if you bring a friend both can attend for the price of one. 302-436-7585 or www.BaysideChapel.com.

Nov. 3: Church Rummage Sale

Rain or shine. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City.

Nov. 3: Annual Bazaar And Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Pocomoke City. Free admission. Baked goods, arts and crafts, quilts, gifts. Luncheon: $8, includes homemade soup, ham biscuits, homemade pie, coffee/tea. Free health screening and free flu shots courtesy of Atlantic General Hospital. 757-824-4713.

Nov. 3: FORGE Youth And Family Academy

Overstock Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fall fundraising sale. All items $1 or less. 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsvile. To donate overstock items: 443-513-1048 or info@forgeyouth.org. All proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy.

Nov. 13: Fried Chicken Buffet

All You Can Eat

11 a.m.-unitl. United Methodist Church, Willards. Menu includes chicken, vegetables, beverages and desserts. Adults: $14; children: $7; under 6 years: free. Bake table and carry-outs. 443-614-9898.

Nov. 3: Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-3 p.m. American Legion at 23rd Street, Ocean City. Cub Scout Pack 261. In addition to vendors, there will be cub-made games, face painting, gift wrapping, a silent auction, food, community demonstrations from The Red Doors Community Center, X Squad Dancers and the Ocean Pines Players. Professional photographer Morgan McIntyre and professional Santa Robert Thomas, both donating their time to do pictures for a donation to the pack.

Nov. 4: FORGE Youth And Family Academy

Fall Fling Bowling Tournament

12:30 p.m. registration, begins at 1 p.m. Eastern Shore Lanes, Pocomoke. Divisions for league and non-league bowlers. $25 entry fee includes all the pizza and soda you can consume. Space limited. Pre-registration: 443-366-2813. All proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy.

Nov. 7: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. Cost: $8; carry-out: $6. Milk, soda, orange juice available. 410-289-9340, leave a message.

Nov. 9: Operation Shooting Star

4-10 p.m. The Cove Restaurant at Bayside, Selbyville, Del. Fall fundraiser, birthday celebration. Ten percent of all food sales donated to O.S.S., dedicated to raising awareness and research funding for autoimmune diseases. 7-10 p.m.: Dirt Road Outlawz band. Silent auction, 50/50. $10 suggested donation at the door. 302-524-8292, www.operationshootingstar.org, Facebook.

Nov. 9: Fish Dinner

4:30-7 p.m. Bowen United Methodist Church, Newark. Fried fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, corn bread, dessert and beverage. Cost: $10.

Nov. 9: Harvest Home And Concert

Nov. 10: Fall Dinner

4 p.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. In memory of Brother Dale Morris and Leonard Drummond. Donations accepted. Sons of Thunder in concert, 6:30 p.m. Free will offering. 410-251-6424 or 410-641-2058 and leave message.

Nov. 10: Chicken And Dumpling Dinner

4-7 p.m. All you can eat. Remson Methodist Church, 4249 Sheephouse Rd., Pocomoke City. Adults: $13; children 6012: $6; children under 6: free. Carry-outs available. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. 410-957-1351.

Nov. 10: Willards Ladies Auxiliary

Shopper’s Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Willards Fire Hall. Many vendors, breakfast, lunch items, baked goods for sale. 443-880-8590, daniedavis0@gmail.com.

Nov. 10: Christmas Bazaar

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Family Life Center, Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Rd., Berlin. Christmas decorations, trees, linens, new and gently used clothing, gifts, potpourri, children’s books and toys, bake sale, food concession and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Proceeds will support Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry. 410-641-5433.

Nov. 10: Wounded Warriors Gala

Cocktails at 6 p.m., program at 7 p.m., dinner to follow. American Legion Post 166, Ocean City. $40 donation includes one drink, hors d’oeuvres and prime rib dinner. Music by Frank Nanna and WWIIUNES. Tickets available at American Legion or call 410-289-3166, 443-994-2513, television153@yahoo.com or 302-542-2706, litjoe123420@yahoo.com. One hundred percent of funds raised will go directly to Post 166 Charities for Wounded Warriors. 443-235-9444, johnquinn.oc@gmail.com.

Nov. 11: Ocean Pines Boat Club

Change Of Watch Dinner/Dance

3 p.m. Mio Fratello’s Restaurant, Fenwick, Del. Entertainment by First Class. 410-973-1499 or timelinejd@yahoo.com.

Nov. 15: Fresh-Ground Sausage Order Deadline

Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department selling five-pound packages of fresh-ground sage-flavored sausage, hot or mild. $20. 443-735-7473 or wandagray294@yahoo.com. Pickup: Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-noon at the Bishopville Fire House Main Station.

Nov. 15-16: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Thursday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.org.

Nov. 17: John Wesley Men Concert

5 p.m. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. John Wesley Men of Marion Station. Free will offering. 410-251-6424 or 410-641-2058 and leave message.

Nov. 17: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Menu includes smashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

Nov. 17: Italian Dinner And Auction

5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (corner of Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Themed gift baskets, theater tickets, artwork, homemade pies and more. Adults: $10 in advance, $12 at the door; ages 5-12: $6; Age 4 and under: free. 410-641-2186 or Bethany21811@gmail.com.

Nov. 22: 40th Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Ocean City Baptist Church, 102 N. Division St., Ocean City, next to the 7-Eleven. Anyone who is looking for fellowship and friendship is invited to this free dinner. Menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, string beans, cranberry sauce, variety of pies, coffee, tea, rolls and butter. Call for information or to let church know you are coming: 410-289-4054 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Also serving dinner and delivery to shut-ins in Ocean City and West Ocean City. Call with location.

Nov. 28-29, Dec. 5-6, Dec. 12-13: Christmas

Ornament Fundraiser

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary fundraiser. Blow your own glass ball ornament. Jeffrey Auxer Design Studio, 19 Jefferson St. (behind the Atlantic Hotel), Berlin. Cost: $30. Must pre-register: 443-880-4944. Choose your own color or your favorite NFL team colors. Space is limited.

Nov. 29: Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic

School Holiday Fashion Show

5:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets include a seated dinner by Le Donne Cucina and a glass of wine. Fashion, shopping, raffles, holiday fun. Tickets: $40 in advance or $45 at the door. 410-208-1600 or www.mostblessedsacramentschool.com.

Dec. 6-7: Atlantic General Hospital

Auxiliary Lobby Sales

Thursday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Everything $6 (necklaces, rings, shawls, watches, glasses, hats, gift ideas). 410-641-1100 or www.atlanticgeneral.-org.

Dec. 15: Homemade Cookies By The Pound

1-3 p.m. St. Mary’s Church, 3rd Street, Pocomoke. Select which cookies you want for $8 a pound. Come early for best selection. Craft items also for sale.

Jan. 4: Cash Bingo

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., early birds begin at 6 p.m. Twenty regular games, two specials and one cash jackpot. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, Main Station. Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. To reserve a ticket in advance: 443-880-6966.