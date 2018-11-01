Things I Like – November 2, 2018

by

That all the election signs will soon be gone

Nutella on anything

Black and white photography

When something sparks an old memory

Last weekend’s Artrageous show in OC

When the weather cooperates on Halloween

Grandparents Day at school

Football on Sunday morning

Steamed crabs for lunch

Creative young writers

Teachers with high expectations

