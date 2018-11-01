Seahawks To Close Out With Rival Snow Hill

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team fell to Bennett, 30-6, last weekend for its sixth straight loss, but a visit from county rival Snow Hill in the season finale could provide a tonic for the struggling Seahawks.

Decatur hung with Bennett for a while last weekend before the Clippers pulled away for the lopsided win, handing the Seahawks their sixth straight loss after opening the season 2-1. However, Decatur has a great opportunity to end the season on a high note on Friday when Snow Hill arrives in Berlin for the traditional season finale for the two Worcester County rivals.

Snow Hill is winless on the season and if recent history is any indication, there likely won’t be in win in the cards for the Eagles on Friday. Last year, Decatur routed Snow Hill, 49-0, in the season finale. In 2016, the Seahawks blasted the Eagles, 43-6, in the long-running series that has created some drama over the years but has recently been lopsided in Decatur’s favor.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.