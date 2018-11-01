BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team fell to Bennett, 30-6, last weekend for its sixth straight loss, but a visit from county rival Snow Hill in the season finale could provide a tonic for the struggling Seahawks.

Decatur hung with Bennett for a while last weekend before the Clippers pulled away for the lopsided win, handing the Seahawks their sixth straight loss after opening the season 2-1. However, Decatur has a great opportunity to end the season on a high note on Friday when Snow Hill arrives in Berlin for the traditional season finale for the two Worcester County rivals.

Snow Hill is winless on the season and if recent history is any indication, there likely won’t be in win in the cards for the Eagles on Friday. Last year, Decatur routed Snow Hill, 49-0, in the season finale. In 2016, the Seahawks blasted the Eagles, 43-6, in the long-running series that has created some drama over the years but has recently been lopsided in Decatur’s favor.