SD High School Students Boyle, Donahue, Bean, Hunter And Al-Hamad Receive Presidential Service Gold Award

Stephen Decatur High School students Ryan Boyle, Maeve Donahue, Alex Bean, Allison Hunter and Jude Al-Hamad received the Presidential Service Gold Award during the annual Presidential Awards ceremony on Oct. 18. To receive this distinction, students must have completed at least 250 volunteer hours during a calendar year. Overall, 63 sophomores, juniors, and seniors were honored for their nearly 12,000 hours of service.