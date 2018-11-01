SD High School Senior Michelle Hernandez Named Worcester County Youth Volunteer Of The Year

Stephen Decatur High School senior Michelle Hernandez was named the Worcester County Youth Volunteer of the Year at the Volunteer Spirit of Worcester County Awards Dinner in August. Hernandez was also recognized at the recent Stephen Decatur High School Presidential Service Awards ceremony. Hernandez is a member of the volunteer group, Connections and the National Honor Society. She is pictured with County Commissioner Jim Bunting.