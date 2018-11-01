SD High School Junior Brianna Wesche Commended For Outstanding Participation In National Academy Of Future Physicians And Medical Scientists

by
SD High School Junior Brianna Wesche Commended For Outstanding Participation In National Academy Of Future Physicians And Medical Scientists

Stephen Decatur High School junior Brianna Wesche, pictured with Principal Tom Sites, was recently commended for her outstanding participation in the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists in Boston, Mass. During her time at the Academy, Wesche attended conferences with Nobel Prize winners, observed live surgeries, and networked with students from all over the country. In addition to her course work at SDHS, Wesche attends Worcester Technical High School for the Biomedical Program.