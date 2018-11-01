Pictured, from left, are Hugh Cropper I.V., chair of the Board of Trustees at AGH; Toni Keiser, vice president of public relations at AGH; Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH; Jack Burbage, AGH Campaign for the Future co-chair; Jim Perdue, chairman of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation; Michelle Fager, AGH Campaign for the Future co-chair; and Colleen Wareing, vice president of patient care services at AGH. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation donated a generous $100,000 towards the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future.

The foundation designated the funds to “The Perdue Inpatient Care Family Center,” a waiting room that will be created within the modernization of the inpatient care area on the second floor of Atlantic General Hospital.

“Atlantic General Hospital was created by our community, for our community,” said Michael Franklin, president and CEO of AGH. “The support of the Perdue family and the Perdue Foundation speaks to the importance of the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future. We are thrilled to include their name on our modernized facility.”

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of their belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of their associates live and work.

“At Perdue, we are proud to support Atlantic General Hospital and make investments in programs and projects that better the communities where our associates live and work,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation. “The renovations that these funds will help make possible will benefit many people, many of whom will be Perdue associates and their family members. It will be a wonderful asset to the Worcester County community.”