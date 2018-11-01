OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th St
Units 306 & 1012
Saturday 10-12
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
WEST OCEAN CITY
9707 Shady Grove Ct
Whispering Woods
Sat 11-3
New Construction
5BR/4BA Home
Airy Floor Plan
Ed Balcerzak
Berkshire Hathaway
443-497-4746
WEST OCEAN CITY
12411 West Torquay Rd
Cape Isle of Wight
Sat 11-3
4BR/2BA Home
Water Views
No City Tax or HOA
Bonnie Brown
Berkshire Hathaway
443-859-4049
OCEAN CITY
Bayview Grand
Bayfront 5th-6th St
Models Open Daily
New Construction
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
NORTH OC
400 142nd Street
Caine Woods
Sat 11-3
Spacious 5089SF
4BR/4BA Home
Large Backyard
The Britts Team
Keller Williams
302-524-2006
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand #1103
2 48th Street
Sat 11-3
3BR/3BA Condo
11th Floor
Panoramic Views
The Britts Team
Keller Williams
302-524-2006