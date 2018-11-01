Ocean City Elementary School Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

by
Ocean City Elementary School Celebrates Red Ribbon Week

Ocean City Elementary School recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week, an alcohol, tobacco and drug prevention awareness campaign observed annually in the United States.  Each day, students, faculty and staff had the opportunity to show their school spirit by dressing in a fun theme. Monday’s theme was “I mustache you not to do drugs.”  Pictured are second grade students in Cindy Leitgeb’s class wearing mustaches.