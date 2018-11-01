OC Fire Department Sponsors Fire Prevention Week Poster Contest At OC Elementary

Each year during Fire Prevention Week, the Ocean City Fire Department sponsors a poster contest for grades Pre-K to three and an essay contest for fourth grade students. This year’s theme was “Look, Listen, Beware, Fire Can Happen Anywhere.” Pictured with members of the fire department are this year’s contest winners from Ocean City Elementary School. Submitted Photos