BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity soccer team completed its perfect season last week with a pair of wins culminating in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship.

The Mallards finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record and did not give up a single goal during the regular season. The Worcester girls opened the ESIAC tournament last Wednesday with a 9-0 rout of Salisbury Christian in the semifinals. The Mallards jumped all over Salisbury Christian with five goals in the first half and added four more in the second to keep the win streak alive and advance to the championship game.

In the title game at home against Salisbury School last Friday, Worcester scored a single goal in the first half and took a narrow 1-0 lead into the half. In the second half, the Mallards finally yielded their first goal of the season as Salisbury School got on the board. However, it was the Mallards closing out the 2-1 win to claim the ESIAC championship and complete the perfect unbeaten season.