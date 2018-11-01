Lower Shore CASA Announces Appointment Of Three New Court Appointed Special Advocates

Lower Shore CASA, a division of Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services, has announced the appointment of three new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs), to the program. CASA volunteers advocate for children who have been abused or neglected and who, through no fault of their own, end up in the court system. Pictured, from left, are new CASAs Evelynn Oberheitmann, Fred Hough and Cassandra Bello, Judge Peggy Kent, Family Magistrate Cathi Coates, former CASA director Brigitte Southworth and CASA Director Angie Manos. Submitted Photos