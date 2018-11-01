Former Moore, Warfield And Glick Realtors Employees Hold Reunion

Former real estate agents and employees of Moore, Warfield and Glick Realtors held a reunion at BJ’s on The Water in Ocean City to reminisce and renew old friendships. Pictured, from left, are Sen. Jim Mathias, Kathy Panco, Lauren Glick, Christine Glick, Bruce Moore, Peggy Warfield, County Commissioner Bud Church, and Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. Photo by Ted Page