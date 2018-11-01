Community Rallies To Aid Family After Devastating Fire WHALEYVILLE – A fire Sunday night destroyed the home of a Whaleyville family.Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, fire companies from Showell, Berlin, Bishopville, Ocean Pines, Powellville and Selbyville responded to a blaze on Murray Road at the home of Andrew and Lora Luzier. Upon arriving, they found flames emanating from the garage and second floor… Read more »

Ocean City Voters To Decide Referendum; Council, Union Disagree On Arbitration’s Impact OCEAN CITY — With the clock ticking on next Tuesday’s municipal election, both sides in the binding interest arbitration charter amendment the town’s firefighter-paramedic union continue trying to persuade voters.Included on the ballot they will find a referendum question which, if approved, would allow for binding interest arbitration for the Career Firefighter Paramedics Association of… Read more »

Election Preview: Five Candidates Vying For Three Open OC Council Seats OCEAN CITY — There will be at least one new face on the Ocean City Council after Tuesday’s municipal election with five candidates vying for three open seats.Current City Council President Lloyd Martin and incumbent Councilman Matt James are on the ballot, as are challengers Emily Nock, Mark Paddack and Chris Rudolf. Councilman Wayne Hartman… Read more »