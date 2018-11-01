Merrill Lockfaw

POCOMOKE – Commissioner Merrill Lockfaw is seeking reelection in an effort to continue to serve his community on the board of county commissioners.

Lockfaw is being challenged by Democrat Joshua Nordstrom in November. He says he wants to retain his position to continue working for his community.

“I enjoy doing it,” he said. “Worcester County’s been good to me. I want to give something back. I can give something back.”

Lockfaw, who is currently serving his second term in office, grew up on a farm in Pocomoke. After four years in the U.S. Air Force, he returned to the Eastern Shore and worked in the poultry industry and for Blades Materials before taking a position for Worcester County.

“I was the maintena1nce department supervisor for two years, taking care of all of the county buildings and property,” Lockfaw said. “Then I was asked to take over as roads superintendent. I did that for 19 years.”

He’s president of Shriners of the Eastern Shore and a 48-year member of the Pocomoke Fire Company.

“After retiring from the roads department, I decided to run for county commissioner,” he said. “I’m completing my second term and hopefully will be able to do the same for a third term.”

Lockfaw says a key focus for him is education.

“I have always supported the board of education’s budget anytime they were trying to get raises for teachers and their employees,” he said, adding that he’d helped start an after-school program at Pocomoke Middle School last year. “I was able to convince my fellow commissioners that we needed something for our youth after school. It started with 80 kids. It’s well over 100 now and we’re going into our second year. I feel proud of being the one to spearhead that program.”

Lockfaw said economic development was also a major focus for him, particularly in the south end of the county.

“We need to work to bring more industry to the Pocomoke area, maybe through NASA,” he said.

Lockfaw also wants to work to support farmers. He said agriculture was important to the county and wants to work with the Eastern Shore’s state representatives to see if anything can be done to help local farmers.

“Watermen are also struggling,” he said. “I think aquaculture is going to be a big thing here. That could be a great fill in for them. It’s something new. That’s an opportunity, something we want to work toward.”

Lockfaw said recently he’d worked to ensure lights were reinstalled on the Route 13 bridge in Pocomoke. He said community members had been surprised to see them removed. He spoke to Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn at a recent commissioners meeting.

“He assured me we’d have the lights back on the bridge by Christmas,” Lockfaw said.

He added that he had also helped bring back a crabbing pier to the community of Girdletree. When a 2014 overhaul of the Taylor Landing boat ramp resulted in the prohibition of crabbing there, Lockfaw advocated for installation of a crabbing pier for the community.

“I was instrumental in getting that dock put out there,” he said.

When asked why he was the best candidate for the District 1 seat, Lockfaw pointed to his experience.

“I think a lot of it is experience, honesty and dedication,” he said. “I’m a go-getter. I get things done. With my education and experience I am well qualified. … I’m available 24/7 to all of my constituents and all of our Worcester County public.”