BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity cross country teams acquitted themselves well at the Bayside Championship meet in Cambridge last week with top five finishes in team scores and several top individual finishes.

The Decatur girls finished third among the eight Bayside schools represented in the championship meet. Kailey Andrews was Decatur’s top finisher at eighth, while Mary Mergott finished 11th, Dori Krasner finished 15th, Mikayla Denault finished 17th, Elizabeth Dutton came in 35th, Erica Hicks came in 39th and Avery Braciszewski finished 40th.

The Decatur boys finished fourth overall among the 14 Bayside schools represented. Sam Rakowski was the top finisher at 14th, while George Cheynet finished 21st, Shamar Barnes was 24th, Tristan Dutton was 25th, Sam Woodley was 31st, Carter McClendon was 35th and James Parana was 47th.