Decatur’s Brady Ford tried to get some offense going during the second half on Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Chesapeake in the state 3A-East playoffs. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity soccer team bowed out of the state 3A-East regional tournament this week, falling to visiting Chesapeake of Anne Arundel County, 2-0, on Tuesday.

The Seahawks went 8-3-1 in the regular season and challenged rival Bennett right up until the end for the Bayside South title before losing to the Clippers in overtime in the finale. When the state 3A-East region brackets were released last week, it appeared Decatur might get another shot at Bennett as the two teams were seeded first and second in their sectional.

However, it was not meant to be as Decatur fell at home on Tuesday to Chesapeake, 2-0, in the sectional semifinals. The Seahawks trailed 1-0 at the half and the Cougars added a second goal early in the second half. For much of the second half, Decatur applied pressure on the Chesapeake defensive end of the field, but could not break through and fell 2-0 to close out what was otherwise another highly-successful season.