Berlin Intermediate Six Graders Investigate Different Types Of Thermal Energy Transfer

by
Berlin Intermediate Six Graders Investigate Different Types Of Thermal Energy Transfer

Students in Sheri Ward’s sixth grade science class at Berlin Intermediate School investigated different types of thermal energy transfer last week. Amber Stant, Sophia Robles and Coilin Gallagher observed how light energy heats air molecules and causes them to rise in convection currents.