File photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — With the picture becoming clearer with the potential local impacts from Hurricane Florence, adjustments have been made to the OC BikeFest schedule this weekend including moving the ticketed concerts along with some of the larger vendors inside at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

All week, OC BikeFest promoters have been working closely with the town’s Emergency Services department and other government authorities on contingency plans as Hurricane Florence continued to churn toward the Carolinas. The latest track appears to show Florence staying on a southerly track although with the size and intensity of the storm, there will likely be heavy rain, some flooding and high surf locally.

To that end, OC BikeFest officials have announced most of the events including ticketed concerts go on as planned although they have been moved inside the convention center. The concerts will remain ticketed, but access to some of the main vendors, including Rommel Harley-Davidson will move inside the convention center and remain free and open to the public.

It appears likely the threat of the storm will diminish the numbers somewhat for the 2018 OC BikeFest, but officials have made adjustments for that as well.

“We do understand many people have had to make decisions based on the unpredictability of the weather and to make choices best suited,” a statement from OC BikeFest released this morning reads. “Because of this, we would like to extend an offer to anyone who purchased a ticket to any of the ticketed concerts. If you are unable to attend the concerts due to inclement weather, we will roll the ticket purchase forward to OC BikeFest 2019.”

In addition, OC BikeFest announced a plan to contribute proceeds from this weekend’s events to hurricane relief.

“Throughout the entire process, we have remained focused on what is important for everyone involved,” the statement reads. “As the weather situation continues to evolve, so has the event. We will continue to work with Ocean City Emergency Management and monitor the track of the storm. OC BikeFest is committed to donating a percentage of all concert ticket sales to hurricane relief. For those who are here in the area, we look forward to rocking out with you.”