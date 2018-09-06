Worcester Golfers Sweep Opening Match

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s varsity golf team swept its first tri-meet of the season this week, beating Nandua and Chincoteague in a battle with the two Virginia schools.

The Mallards shot 385 as a team, beating Nandua, which shot a team score of 412, and Chincoteague, which finished with a 446 team score. Colin Miller led Worcester with a low score of 79 and was the match’s medalist. In addition, T.J. Bescak shot a 90, Matt Durkin shot 102, Riley Schoch shot 114, Devon Wallace finished in 123 and Nick Lange finished in 126.

With the win, the Worcester golfers opened the season with a 2-0 mark. The Mallards had their first conference match of the season on Wednesday against the Salisbury School and Salisbury Christian at Nutter’s Crossing, followed by a match with Bayside Conference schools on Thursday at the Bay Club in Berlin.

