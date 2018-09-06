SNOW HILL — Visitors to the Worcester County Fair will enjoy their favorite traditions plus many added attractions from Sept. 14-16 at Byrd Park in Snow Hill.

The fair opens on Friday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. with the Safe Kids event plus old-fashioned carnival games hosted by Worcester County 4-H Clubs and FFA Chapter. Healthcare, first responder and youth agencies from throughout the area will provide hands-on activities and giveaways to promote healthy choices and safe behavior.

During the opening night festivities, fair goers can try to Dunk-A-Cop, including Sheriff-Elect Matt Crisafulli before heading over to the popular Benefit Cake Auction. Friday night is also “Plant Night” featuring a “Build Your Own Terrarium” activity. Food and craft vendors, civic organizations, and University of Maryland Extension will offer a variety of wares and information. The new Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation Ag Showcase, sponsored by M&T Bank, will be open for tours throughout the fair.

Saturday is filled with the traditional children’s activities the fair is known for including the watermelon eating and pie eating contests. Equestrians will take to the show ring while rabbit, poultry, goat and swine are being shown by 4-H, FFA and other youth at the Livestock pavilion. In addition to the Classic Car and Truck Show, there is an Antique Tractor Show. Media partner WRDE Coast TV will be on hand conducting a live remote from the fair.

A “Blue Ribbon Canning” demonstration will be held at the University of Maryland Extension tent on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 15. Pinesteppers and Twisters will be performing and there will be salsa dancing. Saturday’s fair closes out with a Youth and Adult Talent Show at 6 p.m.

Sunday features many new events with a Mini Horse, Donkey & Mule Show in the morning. There is a Lego Building Contest, Paint Day in the Park and an exciting Reptile World Show at 1 p.m., featuring one of America’s leading reptile wildlife educators, Michael Shwedick.

Before closing out the fair with the awards ceremony, prizes will be drawn from The Giving Tree at 4 p.m. Chances for prizes will be available throughout the fair with tickets being six for $5 or an arm’s length for a $20 donation. You need not be present to win but you won’t want to miss the excitement. Prizes include hotel stays, theme park passes, rounds of golf, and gift cards from stores, salons and eateries from throughout the area.

Schedule Of Events

Wednesday, Sept. 12

4-8 p.m.: Enter indoor exhibits

Thursday, Sept. 13

9 a.m.-noon: Judging of indoor exhibits

1-5 p.m.: Vendor Check-in

Friday, Sept. 14

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Vendor Check-in

3-9 p.m.: Arrival of livestock

5-8 p.m.: Fair opens featuring carnival games/Safe Kids activities including Dunk-a-Cop (dunking booth)

5 p.m.: Plant Night, build your own terrarium

6:30 p.m.: Benefit Cake Auction

8 p.m.: Fair closes to public

Saturday, Sept. 15

8 a.m.: Fair opens

8-0 a.m.: Horse show registration

8:30 a.m.: Rabbit show

9 a.m.: Horse show begins

9:30 a.m.: Poultry show

10 a.m.: Twisters

11 a.m.: Children’s limbo contest

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Classic Car & Truck Show

11 a.m.: Sheep Show

11:30 a.m.: Tug of War, children versus parents

11:30 a.m.: Breyer horse show

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.: Quilters

Noon: Chicken Scratch

Noon-1 p.m.; Music by Country Crossroads

12:30 p.m.: Children’s Watermelon Eating Contest

1 p.m.: Meat Goat Show

1 p.m.: Antique Tractor Show

1:30 p.m.: Children’s pedal tractors

2 p.m.: Children’s Pie Eating Contest 2:30 p.m.: Children’s Egg Toss

2:30 p.m.: Blue Ribbon Canning with Dhruti Patel at the UMD Extension Tent

3 p.m.: Children’s Hula Hoop Contest

3:30 p.m.: Children’s Extra Large Kool-Pop Eating Contest

4 p.m.: Children’s sack race

4 p.m.: Build your own terrarium

4-5:30 p.m.: Salsa Dancing

4:30 p.m.: Children’s Bubble Fun

6 p.m.: Swine Show

6 p.m.: Youth & Adult Talent Show

8 p.m.: Fair closes for the day

Sunday, Sept. 16

8 a.m.: Fair Opens

8 a.m.: Mini Horse/Donkey/Mule Registration

9 a.m.: Beef Show

10 a.m.: Mini Horse/Donkey/Mule Show

10 a.m.: Dairy Cow Show

11 a.m.-noon: Church Service by Bayside Community Church

Noon: Dairy Goat Show

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Lego Building

1 p.m.: Reptile World Show

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Paint Day in the Park

1:30 -2:30 p.m.: Arts & Crafts for Kids 2:30-3:30 p.m.: Fun with Rockets

3 p.m.: Pinesteppers

4 p.m.: Giving Tree Prize Drawings

5 p.m.: Awards Ceremony

5:30 p.m.: Fair closes