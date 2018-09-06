ARIES (March 21 to April 19): With your Arian charm quotient at an almost all-time high this week, plus all the facts to back you up, you just might win over the last doubters to your proposal.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might be in line for that job change you applied for. But be advised that you could be called on to defend your qualifications against supporters of other applicants.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Creating a new approach to an old idea is one way to get beyond that workplace impasse. No such problems in your personal life, where things continue to flow smoothly.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Be more forthcoming about your feelings concerning a proposed change either in your workplace or in your personal life. Your opinions are valuable. Don’t keep them hidden.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A changing situation in your life needs more patience than you appear to be willing to offer. Allowing it to develop at its own pace is the wisest course you can take at this time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): With more stability in your life — on both personal and professional levels — this could be a good time to strengthen relationships with both friends and colleagues.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): People have always relied on your integrity not only to get the job done, but to get it done right. So don’t be pressured by anyone into cutting corners to save time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): While others might get rattled over unexpected changes, your ability to adapt calmly and competently helps you make a positive impression during a crucial period.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A changing environment might be daunting for some, but the adventurous Sagittarian takes it all in stride. A friend from the past could awaken some meaningful memories.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): With your self-assurance rising to full strength, the bold Goat should feel confident about opening up to new ventures as well as new relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Reaching out to someone who has been unkind to you might not be easy. But in the long run it will prove to have been the right thing to do. A friend offers moral support.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your keen insight once again helps you work through a seemingly insoluble problem in your workplace. The weekend offers a good chance to develop new relationships.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a knack for finding details that others would overlook. You would make a fine research scientist.(c) 2018 King Features Synd., Inc.