Things I Like – September 7, 2018

Fall mornings on the Boardwalk

Smoked tuna

The ocean temperature in September

Funny soccer goal celebrations

Lifeguard stand jumps at the end of a beach day

Thin crust pizza

A September heat wave

Friday afternoons

Remembering the sound of a typewriter in our office

Driving on Assateague with the windows down

Polite teenagers

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.