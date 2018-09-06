Ocean Pines Exploring Crabbing Pier Options OCEAN PINES – Ocean Pines Association (OPA) officials agreed to explore a variety of options related to the controversial crabbing pier in the Whitetail Sanctuary neighborhood.On Saturday OPA’s board of directors voted unanimously to have General Manager John Bailey seek proposals for three options relating to the pier, which has been closed much of this… Read more »

OC Art League Bringing Artrageous Show To OC OCEAN CITY — On Sunday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m., the Art League of Ocean City will bring a high-energy national touring stage show to Ocean City at the Performing Arts Center.Artrageous is an interactive art and music experience for all ages, combining the visual and performing arts with audience participation.Tickets range from $25-$35, and…

Summer Smoking Enforcement Update Sought OCEAN CITY — With another peak summer season in the books, resort officials are seeking information on how the enforcement of the smoking ordinance on the Boardwalk played out over the last few months along with some relief for some businesses in areas where smokers tend to congregate.During Tuesday's Mayor and Council meeting, Police Commission…