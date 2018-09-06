OCEAN CITY- The Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Delmarva District this weekend will host the Maryland State Surfing Championships, the fifth a summer-long contest series, on the beach at 35th Street.

The Delmarva ESA holds four amateur surfing competitions throughout the summer at different locations around the resort area. Participants in various age, gender and surfing style divisions competed for points all summer in order to qualify for the Maryland Surfing Championships this weekend and ultimately the East Coast Championships.

The state championships will be held at 35th Street on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. After the contest, ESA participants and family and friends are invited to view a special screening of Andy Irons’ movie “Kissed by God” about mental health and addiction at the Freeman Stage. The documentary is about bipolar disorder and opioid addiction seen through the life of a three-time world champion surfer. The film is not directly about surfing but about a person that faced numerous challenges while competing at the top of his profession. The screening is free and open to the public.