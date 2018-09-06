OCEAN CITY – The Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF), along Co-Chairs Rebecca and Leighton Moore, are gearing up for the Nov. 2 charity benefit for education.

An Evening on Bourbon St.-Mardi Gras Prohibition Party at Seacrets will be filled with cajun, jazz and swing music by James Day and the Fish Fry, beads, feathers, tutus, masks, parades, ‘30s flappers, ‘40s zootsuits, 50’s swingers and delicious snacks from area restaurants. For this year’s theme, Seacrets’ Morley Hall will be transformed into Bourbon Street where guests will enjoy the color, pageantry and entertainment that one would expect to see on the streets and in the clubs of New Orleans.

This event sold out quickly last year, so folks are encouraged to purchase tickets soon. Tickets may be purchased online at www.wced.foundation under “events.” General admission tickets are $35. A ticket includes live entertainment, Chinese, silent and live auctions, light hors d’oeuvres, happy hour drink prices, beads and many Mardi Gras “street entertainment” surprises. This year, to accommodate guests who have a “group” and desire reserved seating, limited 10 tops are available for purchase online for $500 (includes general admission and reserved seating for each of your 10 guests). In addition, organizations, businesses or individuals who wish to thank Worcester County educators, may do so by purchasing a $500 Bronze Sponsorship “Tickets For Teachers” online. The bronze level provides two tickets for the sponsor and up to eight complimentary general admission tickets for teachers and/or school staff, to the Nov. 2 event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the WCEF, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. To date, the WCEF has empowered 6,684 students with necessary digital learning tools in 14 county schools, has helped to provide a laptop and cover for every high school student in the county, supported teachers by awarding over $13,000 in grants for creative learning tools, has donated over $100,000 towards the acceleration of necessary infrastructure upgrades in classrooms, in addition to creating a $400,000 educational endowment to create a perpetual funding source for future needs of our schools.

“With community support for our students, teachers and schools in Worcester County, together we can assure that every child has an equal opportunity to succeed,” said Lou Taylor, superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools.

Visit www.wced.foundation tickets and more information.