Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Receives Check From de Lazy Lizard

Jay Bosley, co-owner of de Lazy Lizard, presented students at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School with a check for $1,000 for the school’s Home School Association. The donation is from proceeds from a lunch sponsored by the popular downtown Ocean City restaurant on the last day of school. Submitted Photos