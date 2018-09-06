Man Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash

BERLIN — A local man lost his life last weekend when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned on Ironshire Road in Berlin early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police along with the Berlin Volunteer Fire Company and Berlin EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ironshire Road. Responding units located a 1996 Chevrolet overturned with the driver ejected.

The driver, identified as Russell Kenneth Mariner III, 32, of Snow Hill, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. Alcohol and speed have been determined as factors. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Reed at 410-632-1111.

