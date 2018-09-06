Incumbent Kiwanis Club District 5 Lt. Governor Carolyn Dryzga Welcomes 5 Lt. Governor-Elect Robin Marks

District 5 Lt. Governor-Elect Robin Marks, left, is pictured with incumbent Lt. Governor Carolyn Dryzga of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, the current home club of the Kiwanis District 5 Lt. Governor.