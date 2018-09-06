Pictured, from left, are Shawn Wood, Ellen Waters and Alex Wood of Raymond A. Wood Foundation and Stephen Lewis of M.R. Ducks, co-founder of Big Fish Classic Tournament. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY — Huk Big Fish Classic tournament founders presented Ocean City-based charity, Raymond A. Wood Foundation (RAWF), with a donation of $4,500 this week.

Founded in honor of Alex Wood, a 7 year-old Ocean City Elementary second grader, RAWF provides quality-of-life support to pediatric brain tumor survivors and their caregivers.

Studies show that brain tumors have superceded leukemia as the leading cause of death for children under the age of 18. While there is an estimated 60% survival rate of brain tumors for children, many suffer with a lifetime of challenging side effects from treatment. RAWF offers care management solutions for pediatric patients while connecting caregiving families with educational and social opportunities.

In its year and a half since incorporation as a non-profit, RAWF has provided five i-STAT handheld blood analyzers to caregivers with patients managing diabetes insipidus, a rare and complex medical condition that results from treatment of craniopharyngioma, a benign but formidable pediatric brain tumor. RAWF hosts survivors’ picnics, sponsors an international online art exhibition for survivors and is currently in the planning stages of a spring 2019 parents’ conference with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia neuro-endocrine clinic.

“We are honored that the Big Fish Classic chose to support us this year,” said Ellen Waters RAWF board member. “The donation will help us provide much-needed resources to assist families navigating these complex conditions.”

The Huk Big Fish Classic just wrapped up its fifth annual tournament with a total number of 67 boats that fished in blocks of 32 hours in hopes to catch the heaviest fish. This weekend-long event is held on Talbot Street Pier every July and includes raffles of fishing gear as part of the festivities with proceeds supporting local non-profits.

“Helping local charities is a huge part of the spirit of this tournament,” said Stephen Lewis, one of the Big Fish Classic founders. “We are happy to be able to support the work of Alex’s foundation.”

For more information about Raymond A. Wood Foundation, visit www.rawoodfoundation.org and mark your calendar for the 6th Annual Big Fish Classic to be held on July 26-28, 2019.