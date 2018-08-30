The new ReStore operation, led by the Worcester County chapter of Habitat for Humanity, is located south of Berlin on Route 113. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – A Habitat for Humanity ReStore opened in Berlin this week.

On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County welcomed shoppers to its new ReStore on Route 113. The home improvement store sells new and gently used furniture, appliances and building materials, among other things. The Berlin ReStore is the first to open in Worcester County.

“The ReStore brings out the best in our community — generous donors, engaged volunteers, and customers looking for great deals,” said Andrea Bowland, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County. “Proceeds from these efforts go right back into our local Worcester County community.”

The ReStore in Berlin is one of more than 1,000 ReStores worldwide, according to the nonprofit organization. The shops help provide Habitat for Humanity with a revenue stream that aids in its mission of addressing housing needs.

“Every purchase at the ReStore provides revenue which goes towards helping Habitat construct homes for affordable homeownership, provide critical repairs and revitalize neighborhoods in Worcester County,” Bowland said.

According to Anita Todd, resource development and volunteer coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County, the ReStore accepts donations of new or gently used furniture, appliances, housewares and building materials to resell. Todd said that in addition to providing funding to Habitat for Humanity of Worcester County, the ReStore lessened the burden on the local landfill. She said it was estimated that every dollar in ReStore sales kept 1.3 pounds out of landfills.

Todd said the store would benefit shoppers, donors and volunteers.

“Shoppers can expect to find everything from affordable appliances and furniture for their own homes or rentals, to unique antiques and even new flooring and building materials,” she said.

As for donors, they’ll be able to get rid of items they don’t need knowing that they’re not being cast aside but are instead helping the local community.

Todd said the store was also a great place for volunteers to put their talents to work. The Berlin ReStore is still in need of volunteers, as they’ll make up the bulk of its staff. There will be opportunities for everyone from retirees with spare time to high school students fulfilling community service requirements.

“Every person that gets involved with the ReStore plays a supportive role for Habitat for Humanity and is essential to its success,” Bowland said. “Every volunteer hour helps the ReStore operate and is another way to make a positive difference in our community.”