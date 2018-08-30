Roland E. Powell

OCEAN CITY — Roland E. “Fish” Powell, 89, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Aug. 29, 2018 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Ocean City on Sept. 5, 1928 and was the son of the late Earl Powell and Minnie Savage.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 31 years, Jeannie, and his children, son, Bill Powell and wife Colleen, daughter Susan Wenzlaff and husband Mark, son Jimmy Powell and wife Christy and daughter Kim Mourlas and husband Jimmy. He was also blessed and very proud of his eight grandchildren, Matt, Kelly, Dan, Sara, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Chris and William and his wife Elise, and his great granddaughter Evelyn. Fish was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years Blanche, his brother Isaac Powell and his two sisters Julia Mazcko and Kathrine Newell.

Raised on Dorchester Street, Fish attended Ocean City School and graduated from Buckingham High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then in the Coast Guard and served for six years. After being honorably discharged, Fish and his wife Blanche headed up the Beach Highway and built their home along with building and operating Sandswept Cottages. Fish and Blanche lived and raised their children there for many years.

As a young boy, Fish spent many a day at the docks on Dorchester Street. As a young man, Fish worked as a charter boat captain for Talbot Bunting, running the boat Mar-A-Mor from 1952 to 1962. In the winters after fishing was over, he was a guide down the bay at Bob-O-Del gunning club. Fish always enjoyed trout fishing in the fall and Tingles Island in the winter with his friends and family.

As Ocean City grew, he began a career in real estate with Jim Caine and Bob Bounds. Fish always was very community minded and in 1968 ran for and won a council seat and then later became Council President for the town of Ocean City. He then served as a Worcester County Commissioner from 1974 to 1985 and during his tenure served as Commissioner President. In 1985 Fish became Mayor of Ocean City and he served as Mayor for eleven years. As Mayor his dedication and service was unmeasurable. His easy but firm personality was an asset to the town of Ocean City. As Ocean City’s Mayor he worked very well with all levels of government leading to his most important accomplishment, which was the beach replenishment program.

Of all his accomplishments, his first love was the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. As a member he served along the side of many of Ocean City’s finest for sixty-five years with twenty-seven years as an active member. As a member of OCVFC, Fish also served as Fire Chief for nine years and was a Gold Badge Member #74. Additionally, he was a member and past president of the Marlin Club, a member of the American Legion and a member, Master Mason, of Evergreen Lodge #153. It is without question that his dedication to his family and his commitment to the community will be forever remembered.

A “Celebration of Life” will take place at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on what would have been his 90th birthday, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Visitation will take place from 11a.m.-1 p.m. and the service will begin at 1 p.m.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Annie Ayers, Tammy Timmons and Germeka Timmons who were his dedicated caregivers and the caring and devoted staff of Coastal Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to The Roland E. ‘Fish’ Powell Memorial Fund in care of The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore 1320 Belmont Ave, Salisbury, Md. 21804; Coastal Hospice, 604 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury, Md. 21804; or the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 27, 1409 Philadelphia Ave., Ocean City, Md. 21842

Geraldine L. Balto

OCEAN CITY — Geraldine L. (Gerry) Balto passed peacefully from this life the evening of Aug. 24, 2018 after a lengthy decline in health. She was born on Jan. 15, 1939 and died on Aug. 24, 2018.

She was surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life.

Gerry was born in Baltimore to Frederick D. and Mary (Jasik) Trabing on Jan. 15, 1939. Gerry lived in Baltimore until she and her family moved to Abingdon, Md., in 1968 and raised their two sons and a daughter. Gerry graduated from Patterson Park High School Class of 1957. Gerry and her husband moved to Ocean City in 1994 where they presently reside.

Gerry is survived by her husband, Andrew; four children, Michael Lyston and his wife Lisa, Katherine Wiegand and her husband Joe, Daniel Daw and his wife Sherry, Andrew Balto, Jr. and his wife Anne; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul Balto, Jr. and his wife Violet Balto, living in Baton Rouge, La.; brother-in-law, Francis Dziennik; goddaughter, Terry Lynn Schorr and her husband James (Herb); niece Jamie Schorr and her daughter Julia; niece Brenda Masijauskas, and her daughter Brittany with her son Colton Abrams; nephew Frank Dziennik, and his wife Margie and daughter Emily; nephews Jeffrey and Brian Dziennik, Kenneth and William Becker; 10 grandchildren, Tiffany Ariste, Blaine Andrews, Justin DiGorgio, Joseph Balto, Will Balto, Angela Balto, and Max Balto, Joseph Wiegand, Jr, and Heather and Thomas Mitchell; and four great grandchildren, Joseph Lawson, Nicki Lyston, Ryan DiGiorgio and Lucas DiGiorgio.

Gerry is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins in Michigan, New York, New Jersey, and Florida.

Gerry was preceded in death by her father, Frederick, and mother Mary Trabing; her sisters, Rosalie Becker, and Beatrice Dziennik; brother-jn-law Caroll Becker and grandchild Trinna Lyston; father and mother-in-law Paul and Josephine Balto of Staten Island, N.Y.; and sister and brother in law Marie and Michael Savoia, Redbank, N.J.

Gerry was a devoted mother, loving aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a loyal friend to those around her. All that knew Gerry would describe her as a survivor who liked things done “her way,” while being generous and supportive to those around her. Gerry had a keen knack for being a person who could put everything into perspective. No matter the situation, Gerry would always say that one right, truthful thing that made whatever problem someone had manageable.

She was always generous with compliments and gentle with her criticism. Gerry knew when to leave someone alone, and she knew when leaving someone alone was the last thing they needed.

For a decade, Gerry worked at Smith Electronics as a Bookkeeper, and retiring to be a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Gerry’s favorite times were birthdays, holiday celebrations surrounded by family and friends, and giving to fund raisers, cancer and children’s fund drives.

She would not want her family and friends to mourn her. Gerry would trust us to remember her for what she was – strong, funny and full of life. Gerry will be forever loved, dearly missed, and never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, 6601 Frederick Road, Baltimore, Md. 21228 or Diakonia, Inc., 12747 Old Bridge Road, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Emily Louise Stallings

OCEAN PINES — Emily Louise “Weezie” Stallings (nee Luter), age 89, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

She was a long-time resident of Towson and formerly of Ocean Pines. Louise was the beloved wife of the late John Leo “Jack” Stallings who passed away in 2005; devoted mother of Susan Elaine Miller Brownstein and her husband Milton, Thomas Gerard Stallings and his wife Donna, Amy Stallings Roy and her husband Rob, Rebecca Stallings Schneider and her husband Stephen and the late John Leo Stallings III; loving grandmother of 11; and great grandmother of six. She is also survived by her former daughter-in-law, Lyn Stallings.

Louise was a devout Catholic and volunteered at the Joseph House Crisis Center. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, sewing, antique collecting, cooking, interior design and listening to music.

Memorial services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Louise with memorial contributions to The Joseph House Crisis Center, or The Little Sisters of Jesus & Mary/Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755 Salisbury, Md. 21802.