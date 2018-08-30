The Knotty Pine Restaurant was located on Baltimore Avenue across from St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Owned by Stacy and Kathryn Ludlam, it had the distinction of having Mattie Handy Robinson as one of its employees. Her brother, W.C. Handy, was known as the “Father of the Blues” and achieved international fame as a composer and musician.

Shown, from left in a photo dated to the late 1940s, in the kitchen of the Knotty Pine are Kathryn Ludlam, Mattie Handy Robinson, Stacy Ludlam, “Linton,” unidentified, Florence DeFressine and Madeline Brady.

Photo courtesy Dori Mercaldo McCrane